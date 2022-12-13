Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $31,900.96 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 22,637,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

