Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $92,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

