Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.