Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,954. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.