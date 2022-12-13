Citigroup Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $33.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

