Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the November 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $507,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

GLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 489,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,213. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

