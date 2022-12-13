Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.23

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $18.56 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.01529272 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012883 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.58 or 0.01767345 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

