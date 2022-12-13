Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $51.76 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $18.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

