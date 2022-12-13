CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.72 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $24,702.34 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for $7.54 or 0.00042430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

