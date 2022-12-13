Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

