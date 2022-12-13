Comparing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -6.44% -1.64% -1.39% REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kandi Technologies Group and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 1 4 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 1.83 $22.86 million ($0.08) -28.25 REE Automotive $10,000.00 15,551.47 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.09

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

