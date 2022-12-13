Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 4.8 %

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. 18,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.94. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$6.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,110.

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.