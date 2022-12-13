Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Condor Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.