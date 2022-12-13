Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,511 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 3.25% of SL Green Realty worth $84,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

