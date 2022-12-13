Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

