Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Northern Trust worth $97,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 4,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

