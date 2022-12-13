Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fastenal worth $128,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $582,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. 87,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

