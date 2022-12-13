Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $155.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Progressive worth $155,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.