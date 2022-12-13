Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $30.79 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,973 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 19.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,917. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

