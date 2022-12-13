Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $62,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $255.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.