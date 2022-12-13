Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Leslie’s worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 97.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

