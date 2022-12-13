Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,804. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

