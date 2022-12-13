Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,220. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

