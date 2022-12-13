Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CNFRL)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFRL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.