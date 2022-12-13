Constellation Price Tops $0.0433 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $100.51 million and $209,515.98 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars.
