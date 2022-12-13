Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 706,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,219,265 shares.The stock last traded at $139.73 and had previously closed at $139.78.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

