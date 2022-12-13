Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in November

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,300 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 6,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

