Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 9.5%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 56,740,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 19,046,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

