Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJREF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.