Corus Entertainment to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.30 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Corus Entertainment
In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,038.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,894.70.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
Featured Articles
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.