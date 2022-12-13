Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $9.75 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.75 or 0.00054878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $153.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00077160 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001257 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023492 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000242 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
