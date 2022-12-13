Cosmos Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.39 or 0.00053837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $113.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00074908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00023515 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004760 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

