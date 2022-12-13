Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 25,241 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $185.29. 21,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

