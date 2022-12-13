Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 59,424 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. 80,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,345. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

