Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys Shares of 3,104 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,709. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

