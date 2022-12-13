Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys Shares of 696 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.34. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.86 and a fifty-two week high of $339.51.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.