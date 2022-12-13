Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $2.95 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.35. 4,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

