Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 53.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,142,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 557,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NEE traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

