Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Essential Utilities makes up 1.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 239,450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

