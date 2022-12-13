Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $641,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 759,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 290,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 358,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,011,215. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

