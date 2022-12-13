Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 11.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,390 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 172.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,948. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.