Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Credicorp Price Performance
BAP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
