Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

BAP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,415,000 after buying an additional 138,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

