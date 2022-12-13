CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CRMZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.23. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 18.13%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.