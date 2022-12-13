Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

