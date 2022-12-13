Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
TSE:CR opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.72. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The firm has a market cap of C$877.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
