Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$877.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,593,278.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,349.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

