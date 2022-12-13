Critical Comparison: Samsara (IOT) & Its Competitors

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Samsara to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Samsara alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -248.37% -216.91% -11.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Samsara and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 221 1678 2889 59 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Samsara and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -12.73 Samsara Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.45 million 12.27

Samsara’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Samsara rivals beat Samsara on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.