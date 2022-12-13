Cronos Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $18.79 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00077429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00055198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

