Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $79.33

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.33, but opened at $84.87. Crown shares last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 11,012 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

