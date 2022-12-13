CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,773 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 453% compared to the average volume of 1,947 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,816.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,233 shares of company stock worth $1,494,487. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 6.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $619,000.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

